Beach town announces plan to attract tourists after Hurricane Florence

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Marketing Advisory Committee held a meeting Wednesday in which the Hurricane Florence recovery marketing and public relations plan was discussed.
Wrightsville Beach is the only beach town in New Hanover County to see a decrease in room occupancy for 2018.
This includes all rental properties like hotels, motels, Air BnB and rental properties:
Overnight room occupancy in New Hanover County as a whole is up 16.3%. This includes a 33% increase in Wilmington, 7% increase in Carolina Beach and 4% increase in Kure Beach. Wrightsville Beach was the only town on the list to see a decrease, dropping 5.3% percent.
At Wednesday’s meeting, leaders announced the following hurricane marketing and public relations plan:
- Minimize negative impact on long-term spring and summer travel planning
- Promote positive stories of recovery and renewal
- An umbrella recovery plan will help all beach areas in New Hanover county and the city of Wilmington
- Landmarks such as the Riverwalk, piers and Fort Fisher aquarium are included in the plan
- Reach out to national media for a check-up to see how the recovery process is going
This plan started in October and will run through the end of January. The media campaign will last up until April, when Spring Break happens and more vacationers start to arrive.
The hurricane recovery plan budget is broken down from a $445,000 budget:
- $380,000 will go to leisure paid media
- $45,000 will go towards social media and public relations materials
- $20,000 will go towards meetings and conventions and sports
