Affected by the shutdown? Here’s a list of local businesses helping federal workers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - As the partial government shutdown continues to drag on, 800,000 federal workers are furloughed and missing their paychecks. Local groups and businesses in and around Wilmington are reaching out to help those affected.
706 N 4th St, Wilmington
- Giving away free donuts and coffee to federal employees
1113 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington
- Free meals to government workers and immediate families displaced by government shutdown
- Government I.D. required
5327 Oleander Dr Ste. 100, Wilmington
- Free bread from Shutdown Shelf to those affected by the shutdown
- No I.D. required
4414 S 17th St, Wilmington
- Free treat for government workers and immediate family
- Government I.D. required
4002 Oleander Dr, Wilmington; 4418 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington; 1140-A N Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach
- 50% off for Coast Guard daily
- Free meals every Military Monday
- Military I.D. required
20 N 4th St #300, Wilmington
- Free diapers, personal hygiene products for people in need donated from Diaper Bank of North Carolina
- Diapers range in size Premature to 4T and 5T Pull-Ups, as well as adult diapers
- Emergency food pantry is open Fridays 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- No I.D. required, offered year-round
This is a growing list, so be sure to check back for updates!
