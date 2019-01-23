Woman accused of setting fire to Nakina home

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Whiteville woman is accused of setting fire to a home while two people were inside over the weekend.
Keira Ann Williams has been charged with first-degree arson and booked under a $50,000 bond.
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on C Reeves Lane in Nakina on Saturday. When they arrived, witnesses told deputies that Williams had set fire to the residence while two people were inside.
Tatum said that Williams was found hiding in the woods behind the residence.
After an investigation in conjunction with the Fire Marshal’s Office, Williams was charged in the case.
