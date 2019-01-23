Williamson scores 25, No. 2 Duke shuts down Pitt 79-64

The Blue Devils led 44-25 at the break and Williamson hit all nine of his shots. He eventually missed one on his second attempt of the second half but it didn't stop Duke's lead from growing to as much as 23. When a mini-run by Pitt got the Panthers within 61-45 with 8:57 to play. Krzyzewski called timeout. Barrett drilled 3-pointer on Duke's next possession and it was over.