VIDEO: Police issue arrest warrants for man involved in hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department have issued arrest warrants for the driver involved in a hit and run accident at Third and Dawson streets that was caught on camera.
The frame-by-frame photographs from the video allowed investigators to determine who owned the vehicle.
Police say 28-year-old Micheal Todd Bommarito, of Lumberton, ran a red light Saturday, Jan. 19 around 1:50 p.m. A vehicle in oncoming traffic hit Bommarito, who then veered off the road and onto the sidewalk before getting back onto the road and driving away.
A woman from Whiteville who was on her way to the hospital suffered minor injuries and sustained $5,000 worth of damage to her vehicle.
Officers were sent to Bommarito’s most recent registered address, but were advised that he hadn’t been there in at least a week.
He is charged with hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, driving while license revoked and failure to stop at a red light.
Anyone with information on Bommarito’s whereabouts should contact WPD at 910.343.3609 or use Text A Tip.
