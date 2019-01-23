VIDEO: Police issue arrest warrants for man involved in hit-and-run

VIDEO: Hit and run accident at Third and Dawson - clipped version
January 23, 2019 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 3:05 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department have issued arrest warrants for the driver involved in a hit and run accident at Third and Dawson streets that was caught on camera.

The frame-by-frame photographs from the video allowed investigators to determine who owned the vehicle.

Wilmington Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of Lumberton man Michael Todd Bommarito,28, for his involvement in a hit and run over the weekend.
Police say 28-year-old Micheal Todd Bommarito, of Lumberton, ran a red light Saturday, Jan. 19 around 1:50 p.m. A vehicle in oncoming traffic hit Bommarito, who then veered off the road and onto the sidewalk before getting back onto the road and driving away.

A woman from Whiteville who was on her way to the hospital suffered minor injuries and sustained $5,000 worth of damage to her vehicle.

Officers were sent to Bommarito’s most recent registered address, but were advised that he hadn’t been there in at least a week.

He is charged with hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, driving while license revoked and failure to stop at a red light.

Anyone with information on Bommarito’s whereabouts should contact WPD at 910.343.3609 or use Text A Tip.

