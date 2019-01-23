UNCW’s Parker earns national honor

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The US Basketball Writers Association named UNCW guard Shrita Parker the national player of the week.
Parker, the reigning Colonial Athletic Association player of the week, scored 20 points — including hitting the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to play — in a 66-63 win over James Madison on Friday. She then scored 17 points in 77-73 victory over Towson on Sunday.
Parker is the first CAA player to be named USBWA national player of the week since Drexel’s Aubree Brown on Feb. 26, 2018.
