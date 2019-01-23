Three-month investigation leads to arrest of opiate traffickers

Baker was booked into New Hanover County jail on a $1.5 million bond for the on-view arrest and $15,000 bond for the warrant. Baker is charged with two counts of trafficking opiates, two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance. He was also served with the warrant for his arrest for a prior offense of possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine.