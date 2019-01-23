Three-month investigation leads to arrest of opiate traffickers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man from New Jersey and a woman from Wilmington were arrested Friday, Jan. 18 after a three-month long investigation by the Wilmington Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
Jamie Baker, 43, was stopped by detectives with the Special Investigations Division in the 5200 block of Market Street on Friday.
Detectives located 121 grams of cocaine, 101 grams of fentanyl analog, and 60 grams of a cutting agent while executing a search during the stop. he fentanyl/cutting agent raw weights convert to approximately 8,500 bags of product to be sold on the street. Cutting agents are typically used to lessen the purity of a product, while increasing profits by adding more weight.
Baker was booked into New Hanover County jail on a $1.5 million bond for the on-view arrest and $15,000 bond for the warrant. Baker is charged with two counts of trafficking opiates, two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance. He was also served with the warrant for his arrest for a prior offense of possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine.
Cherelle Autry, 29, was with Baker at the time of the stop.
Autry was charged with two counts of trafficking opiates, two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance, as well as possession of marijuana. Autry received a bond of $1.5 million.
