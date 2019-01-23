Stray cat found bound with electrical tape thriving with a cart for front legs

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
Picked up as a stray, Thumper arrived at the Pender County Animal Shelter in January, 2017. Her two front feet had been wrapped in electrical tape so tightly, it cut off blood flow. By the time she was brought in her feet were already rotting off.
Shelter Director Jewell Horton knew she was in bad shape but saw such a will to live. "Thumper came out of the cage on her own, purring, and thumping when she walked (that’s how she got her name) we just couldn’t put her to sleep. "
The next step was a phone call to Furever Friends, a rescue run by Dr. Sheila Hanby with Capeside Animal Hospital.
Next Thumper was transported to NC State College of Veterinary Medicine & Veterinary Hospital. After several surgeries and attempts with a prosthetic, she got a cart.
Two years later and Thumper is doing well. An anonymous donor agreed to pay for her care and one of the members on the team that helped her at the NC Vet School adopted her.
Horton says she and the other shelter workers knew this cat had at least 8 more live. “She rocks everything, shes like I got this, she has no idea she’s different.”
