Scientists need your help with The N.C. King Tides Project

What is slightly different about the North Carolina King Tides Project is the astronomical forcing is relatively small here and more affected by the meteorological impacts to the tides. This means it’s a little hard to predict water levels along our coast . That’s why The Kings Tide Project is asking citizens along the coast to participate in their research. It’s as simple as snapping a picture of the tides on your smartphone and uploading it to their app called "What’s Your Water Level.”