Police seek ID of man accused of trying to abduct girl at bus stop

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of trying to abduct an 8-year-old girl at a bus stop earlier this month.
According Jennifer Dandron, spokesperson for the WPD, police responded to the area of Sixth and Nixon streets around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 after receiving a report about a possible kidnapping.
At a bus stop that preceded the child’s normal drop-off location, the suspect asked for the child by name. Neither the bus driver nor the bus monitor recognized the man and asked the girl if she knew him.
After the girl told them she did not, the bus driver did not allow her to get off the bus until they reached her usual drop off location.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20′s with black, curly hair and a mustache. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and dark blue jeans and driving a white sedan.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
