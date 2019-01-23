NHRMC announces flu-related visitor restrictions

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Officials with New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Wednesday announced flu-related visitation restrictions are now in place.
“With an increase in flu cases being reported in the region, New Hanover Regional Medical Center is taking steps to limit its spread within hospital facilities and the community,” hospital officials stated in a news release.
Those who exhibit flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit patients. Additionally, NHMRC is asking community members to refrain from taking children age 12 and under to any NHMRC hospital facility unless it’s for the child’s treatment.
“The risk of spreading flu among children is high,” said Dr. Paul Kamitsuka, NHRMC’s hospital epidemiologist. “Often children can be contagious before flu symptoms appear. By restricting children during this heightened time, we can help protect them and prevent the spread of flu among vulnerable patients.”
Children who come to a NHRMC hospital will be asked to wear a mask. Masks are also given to those with flu-like symptoms who come seeking care.
“We know visits are important to families, but safety needs to be the top concern,” said Kamitsuka. “We appreciate the community’s support in protecting our patients and children.”
