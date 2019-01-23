Mother arrested after newborn found dead in trash can at Amazon warehouse

PHOENIX (KNXV/CNN) - After a janitorial staff member found a dead baby in the trash can while changing the bag at an Amazon warehouse, the newborn’s mother was arrested.
Samantha Vivier, 22, has been charged with unlawful disposal of human remains after a newborn was found Jan. 16 inside an Amazon warehouse in Phoenix.
First responders say the baby girl, who appeared close to full term, was beyond resuscitation when they arrived. She was described as unresponsive and cold.
In court paperwork, Vivier stated she didn’t know she was pregnant and didn’t have any signs to that effect, other than gaining about 15 pounds. She told police she had not visited a doctor in the previous year for any kind of medical checkup.
Vivier told investigators that she panicked after giving birth and hid the newborn in the trash can to keep it from being discovered, particularly by the baby’s father.
"While it may be offensive to people to assume that you just wrapped up a baby and put it in the trash can, at this point there is nothing indicating that you actually harmed that baby,” said the judge during Vivier’s initial court appearance Tuesday night.
However, police say that Vivier did not make an effort to get help or attempt to render aid to the baby after giving birth.
