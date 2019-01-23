Mobile application center for Hurricane Matthew assistance comes to Brunswick County

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Almost two and a half years and another hurricane later, help for Hurricane Matthew victims is still on the way.
ReBuild NC, a state program that helps those impacted by hurricanes, is opening a mobile application center in Leland this week. The program gives funding for housing repairs and reimbursement money for those who have already completed their own repairs on their home.
At the event in Leland, application specialist will be able to assist attendees with completing and submitting their application for assistance. In order to quality for disaster relief assistance through ReBuild NC, the home must have been damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The center will be open the following days and times at the Leland Library found at 487 Village Rd:
- Thursday, Jan. 24, 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 4, 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Those who plan to attend one of the event are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 2-1-1.
For more information about ReBuild NC and what documentation may be required to apply, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.