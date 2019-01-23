Lazy Pirate Sports Grill to host Celebration of Life for Danny Swinson

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) -A popular Carolina Beach restaurant will host a Celebration of Life for one of Pleasure Island’s most well- known residents.
Danny Swinson, Director of Marketing and Promotions at the Lazy Pirate died unexpectedly Saturday, January 19 at his home in Carolina Beach.
Swinson, 57, was a popular figure on Pleasure Island known for his reggae attire and love for the music. Often called a gentle giant, Swinson was notorious for spearheading fundraisers at the Lazy Pirate for charity organizations.
On Wednesday, January 23, Swinson’s friends will honor him with a memorial fundraiser for one of his favorite charities. All proceeds from the sale of food and beverages will go to The Pleasure Island H.E.L.P. Center.
The event, which will include live music, will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The public is invited.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.