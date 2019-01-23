Late educator’s work continues with scholarship in her honor

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Years after the death of Brandon “Bigg B” Hickman’s mother, her memory lives on thanks to an event he and his wife, Suprena, created in her honor.
Port City Rip the Runway is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 26 at Cape Fear Community College Union Station in Windell Daniels Hall in downtown Wilmington.
All money raised supports the Lillie Ann Heggins Scholarship Fund, named for Hickman’s mom who worked as an educator in North Carolina for 40 years.
“We began Port City Rip the Runway in 2011 after the death of my mother Lillie Ann Heggins,” Hickman said. “My wife saw me entering into a depression after my mother’s death so we decided to honor her and her vision to help educate youth and send them to school. She was an educator for over 40 years.”
Bigg B is a public figure in Wilmington, in his role as Program Director and On-Air Personality at Coast 97.3. Even so, his wife said he managed to hide his pain.
“He was in a sunken place,” Suprena said about her husband. “This gave him and us both so much life.”
Since it was founded, the foundation granted 16 scholarships.
The Hickmans said Heggins believed every child should have an opportunity to go to college or further their education.
This year, the event has a special scene that will highlight educators who have done outstanding work in our community.
GRAMMY nominated, national recording artist Ricco Barrino will appear as a special musical guest. He’s the brother of GRAMMY winner and American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino.
This event highlights DJs, businesses, make-up artists, hair stylists and clothing designers.
The models are ordinary women, men and children in the community.
Tickets are now available online at www.portcityriptherunway.com or Eventbrite.com.
