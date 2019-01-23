Hoggard’s Sabastian Haidera named WECT Athlete of the Week.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hoggard’s Sabastian Haidera is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The junior guard scored 19 points with a trio of three-pointers as the Vikings topped West Brunswick 38-31 Friday. The victory helped keep the Vikings in a tie atop the Mideastern Conference standings.
Greene has helped led Coastal to a 12-6 record. Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
