’Held hostage’: Coast Guard retiree concerned about missing pay during partial federal government shutdown

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - U.S. Coast Guard retirees might not get paid at the end of January if the partial federal government shutdown continues, and one retiree is calling on politicians to reopen the government to avoid financial punishment for his fellow retired servicemen and women.
“The thing that I find reprehensible is that you have government workers who aren’t getting paid, and you also have retired and disabled veterans that are not getting paid, and are being held hostage,” said Randy Beardsworth, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 27 years.
Beardsworth, who lives in Wilmington, feels fortunate that missing a month of retirement pay would not have a major impact on him financially, but he is concerned about his fellow Coast Guard veterans who cannot afford to miss a paycheck.
“This story is not about me. It’s an annoyance for me, but for people who are depending on their retirement, not only will they not get paid, but any allotments that they have set up to go up for life insurance, health insurance, or whatever allotments coming directly out of their pay, will also not get paid either,” said Beardsworth.
The Coast Guard posted an FAQ about the lapse in appropriations due to the shutdown on its website.
“If the lapse continues through the end of January, retirees may not get paid. In order for the Coast Guard to pay active duty, reserve, civilian, and retired members, the Service will require an FY19 appropriation, a continuing resolution, or passage of an alternative measure,” according to the website.
WECT reached out to the Coast Guard to learn more about the specifics of retirees missing pay, possible effects on benefits, how many people are impacted, and if there are any resources available, but a spokesperson was not able to answer our questions.
“Unfortunately, the information I have available at this time is taken from that FAQ; beyond that I don’t have anything further at this time,” PA3 Joshua L. Canup wrote in an email on Tuesday, Day 32 of the ongoing shutdown and nine days before retiree pay is slated to dispense.
Earlier this month, Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) told NBC News the Coast Guard’s 50,000 retirees might not receive their Feb. 1 pension checks unless Congress and President Donald Trump agree to fund the government by the end of January.
Beardsworth said he was not notified by the Coast Guard though email, letter, or a phone call that he might miss his monthly retirement pension, which he said is usually dispensed on the last day of each month.
“Plan ahead. Make sure you understand it’s coming. Know what’s impacted. Take the steps to mitigate that," said Beardsworth. “To the government I would say, let’s cut the foolishness out.”
Throughout his nearly three decades with the Coast Guard, Beardsworth served 12 years at sea including in Guam, Hawaii, and Key West, Fla., during counter-drug operations, and later in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Portsmouth, Va.
“I loved my career. I loved being at sea," said Beardsworth. “Any time a government is holding workers and veterans and disabled veterans hostage for something, for anything is reprehensible. My personal opinion is that we should open government, and deal with issues later, because it’s not fair to the FBI, border patrol, customs, immigration officers, DHHS employees, veterans and disabled retirees of the Coast Guard, and the men and women of the Coast Guard.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.