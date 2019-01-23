Guy, Huff lead No. 3 Virginia past Deacons, 68-45

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Kyle Guy and Jay Huff scored 12 points each, and No. 3 Virginia opened with a 25-3 run in a 68-45 victory against Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
De'Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite had 11 points each for the Cavaliers (17-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a 72-70 loss at No. 2 Duke on Saturday. The victory was Virginia's seventh in a row in the series against Wake Forest and their 12th in a row overall at John Paul Jones Arena.
Brandon Childress led the Demon Deacons (8-10, 1-5) with 12 points, and Olivier Sarr had 11.
Virginia led 12-0 before Childress hit a 3-pointer for Wake Forest, their only basket in their first 13 attempts. After the Demon Deacons fell behind by 32-9, they outscored the Cavaliers 14-4 the rest of the half. Childress had eight points and Sharone Wright Jr. a pair of 3-pointers in the run for the Deacons.
In the second half, Ty Jerome started the scoring for Virginia with a 3-pointer, and Wake Forest never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)