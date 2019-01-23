Fort Bragg soldier killed in Afghanistan, Department of Defense says

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A 32-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Bragg was died after being wounded in combat in Afghanistan on Tuesday, the Department of Defense announced.
Staff Sgt. Joshua Z. Beale, 32, of Carrollton, Virginia died after being wounded by enemy small arms fire during combat in Tarin Kowt, Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.
Beale was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.