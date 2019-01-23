Former mayor pro tem charged with civil contempt in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A former mayor pro tem on Wilmington’s City Council has been charged with civil contempt.
Katherine Bell Moore, 77, was arrested for a violating a court order Tuesday and remains at the New Hanover County Detention Center.
Moore was a member of the city council from 1991-2005, and served as mayor pro tem. She also filed multiple lawsuits against the City of Wilmington in the wake of her arrest for suspected driving while impaired in 2002. The charge was later dropped.
Moore is related to WECT employee Frances Weller.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.