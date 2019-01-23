First Alert Forecast: warmer winds to whisk gusty showers through the Cape Fear Region...

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! I hope you've been staying warm so far this week; southerly breezes will help your cause today. Expect temperatures to, for the first time since Sunday morning, break into the 50s and 60s! A gusty and showery cold front remains likely to zip through the region tomorrow, though. Catch details on this and more in your First Alert Planning Forecast, and please especially consider these angles about the upcoming gusty and showery cold front:
RAIN CHANCES: 30% Wednesday afternoon, 50% Wednesday evening, 90% Thursday morning, 30% Thursday afternoon.
RAIN TOTALS: half an inch likely, locally one inch possible. Roadway ponding is possible; flooding is unlikely.
SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL: quite low. A clap or two of thunder is possible but damaging wind and hail is unlikely.
BACKGROUND WINDS: south, turning west between Wednesday and Thursday. Speeds: generally 10 to 20 mph. Gusts: 30+ mph.
