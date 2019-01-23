Document contradicts 911 caller’s claim she fatally shot man in her home

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A woman who claimed in a 911 call last month that she shot a man in her home later implicated a different “person of interest,” a recently released court document reveals.
The document — a search warrant obtained for a vehicle seen leaving the scene of the incident — starkly contradicts the woman’s account of what transpired the evening of Dec. 14, 2018, when 31-year-old Bryon Funderburke Jr. was shot to death in the Hillcrest Housing community.
“I didn’t know I left my house keys in my door and I was getting in my shower, and… I shot this man,” the audibly distraught woman said during her call to 911. “I was telling him to get out my house and he wouldn’t leave.”
According to 911 records, the woman hung up a short time later and did not answer when called back.
Though it’s not clear when, police were able to locate the woman, who is described in the document as a “witness.” The woman provided information in an interview with police about a man believed to have been involved in Funderburke’s killing, according to the warrant. There is no indication in the public document as to why the woman gave two different accounts of the incident.
“Through independent witnesses and sources, the suspect was observed leaving the scene in a white SUV,” the warrant states.
The document doesn’t specify how police learned the particulars of the vehicle seen leaving the scene, but according to the document investigators interviewed its registered owner’s daughter, who the document also identifies as the person of interest’s girlfriend, the day after the shooting.
“[S]he advised (the person of interest) was in possession of the vehicle on 12/14/2018 and she had not seen it since,” the warrant states.
Investigators did, however, find the vehicle on Dec. 17 in front of an apartment on Still Meadow Drive when trying to conduct a follow-up interview with the person of interest’s girlfriend. Police seized the vehicle, according to the warrant, as well as several phones found inside.
A spokesperson on Wednesday said the police department could not comment on an ongoing investigation but added that investigators “would not have been able to get warrants without fact and probable cause.”
Editor’s note: WECT has not included the identities of the person of interest, 911 caller, or others mentioned above, all of whom are named in the document, as none have been charged with a crime in connection to Funderburke’s death.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.