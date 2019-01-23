CSX railroad crossing closures frustrate Wilmington drivers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Several popular roads have been temporarily closed due to CSX railroad construction.
The City of Wilmington Public Works department said they were not notified about the abundance of construction until they saw it on other social media platforms.
Public documents reveal that the NCDOT and CSX were aware how large this construction batch would be but miscommunicated this information with the city.
Several calls have been made to the Wilmington Police Department regarding road rage incidents and driver safety concerns during the frustrating rail work. Linda Thompson, spokeswoman for the police department, advises the public to take extra caution and drive slow.
“I realize no one necessarily wanted to have to do it this way but since it’s here, there’s not a lot we can do about it this time," Thompson said, "We’re going to ask people leave ahead of time to get where you need to go on time, use as much caution as possible and just try to have some patience.”
Roads that are expected to reopen Wednesday night are Mercer, Covil, Wrightville, 17th street, Princess Place, 30th street, Clay and Henry.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.