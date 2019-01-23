Columbus Co. leaders approve new vehicles for deputies, grant for entrepreneurial center

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of five 2015 Dodge Chargers from the N.C. State Highway Patrol for the sheriff’s office during its meeting Tuesday night.
But questions remain about who should be running the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Jody Greene, who narrowly defeated incumbent Lewis Hatcher in the November general election, was in attendance at Tuesday night’s meeting but declined to speak with WECT.
Earlier this month, Hatcher filed a complaint for injunctive relief, essentially requesting a court remove Jody Greene from office and reinstate him to the role until the State Board of Elections can consider several pending protest appeals filed in connection to the sheriff’s race.
A Wake County judge has set a Feb. 11 trial date.
Also Tuesday, the county commissioners approved a $60,000 grant to build an entrepreneurial center. The center will focus on helping new small businesses get their feet off the ground. The money would also go to expanding affordable housing in the eastern and southern ends of the county.
“This initiative, I think, will take Columbus County to the next level," said Economic Development Director Gary Lanier. "We’ve done a lot of work with our local industry and with getting empty buildings filled up but what has been lacking is, quite frankly, we need more housing. We’ve got a lot of people that with storm damage and everything are looking for affordable homes and we’re out. We’re at very low inventory in Columbus County.”
