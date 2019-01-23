City leaders vote to allow short-term whole house rentals in residential areas with restrictions

“I don’t oppose STRs (short-term rentals), in fact, I don’t oppose them in commercial areas, because that’s a business and that’s where businesses belong. And I don’t oppose homestays, because that leaves on owner-occupied house. What I do oppose is whole house STRs in residential areas. That negates any residential zoning that we have, and that’s unfair to come in and have the city unilaterally re-negotiate a contract so that we all, the whole city of Wilmington will lose our residential zoning.”