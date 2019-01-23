City council wants to hear more about plans for brewery before it sells property

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington City Council held off on making a decision on the future of a city-owned property that TRU Colors Brewing Company wants to purchase.
We first reported Monday that TRU Colors wants to build its brewery at the former WAVE Transit facility at the intersection of Castle and 11th Streets.
TRU Colors is a business that hires gang members.
Council is considering putting the property up for bid. It’s been empty since 2015.
The company collected hundreds of signatures on a petition to show city council it has the support of the community to build its facility there.
Council members said tonight they wanted to hear more information about the brewery’s plans.
The board will revisit this at its February 19th meeting.
During the public comment period at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, a representative from the non-profit organization Special Pedals also expressed interest in the property.
