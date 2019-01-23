CFPUA: Veterans Park water station back in service

The water station located at Veterans Park is back in service after undergoing repairs Wednesday.
By WECT News | January 23, 2019 at 11:47 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 12:55 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The water station located at Veterans Park is back in service after undergoing repairs Wednesday.

According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, a customer reported a leak at the station Tuesday afternoon.

Service was restored just at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The station is one of two offered by CFPUA to provide customers access to water from a groundwater source that does not contain GenX. The other water station is at Odgen Park.

