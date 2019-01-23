Police officer says contractor failed to complete hurricane work, stole tools after Florence

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Calvin Newton Jr., a police officer and part time deputy sheriff in Pender County, has been displaced from his home since the day Hurricane Florence blew through.
“We had severe damage from the storm, roof blew off, damage inside and out,” said Newton, adding he started looking for a contractor to repair his home in October.
“I searched around and found a contractor on Facebook Marketplace, so I contacted Bradley Henderson of Henderson Construction and he came out the same day to look at my home,” Newton explained.
Newton said he hired Henderson on Oct. 30. The contractor wrote up a contract and Newton paid him a $2,000 deposit to start work on just the roof.
“He completed the roof and got the money from me he needed for that, then he started other projects inside the house, and kept needing more money for various projects,” Newton said.
Between the projects and money for all the materials, Newton said the estimate to complete the work was around $25,000.
“I gave him more money he said he needed," Newton said. “He wanted to start everything at once - then I noticed he wasn’t showing up as much.”
Newton says around December, Henderson was at his home in Willard and told Newton he needed him to go to the store and buy a few materials.
“When I came back, I noticed he was gone. I went inside and noticed the place was cleaned up, all his tools were gone. It’s like he sent me away so he could leave the job,” Newton stated.
Newton says besides the roof, Henderson abandoned all the other projects, leaving the home in disarray. Henderson also took thousands of dollars of Newton’s money.
“When he left, he stole two of my ladders, a shop vacuum and several other things from inside my house,” Newton added.
Newton decided to file charges against Henderson. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says he was served with those charges in Duplin County where he resides. He was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to complete work.
“This has been one of the most traumatic situations we have been through,” said Newton. “I am a family of five, and we are now depending on family. Its been so rough, we are staying with my 90-year-old grandmother."
Newton hopes his story may help others who may be looking to hire a contractor for their hurricane repairs.
“I didn’t see this coming, there is no way I could have. I hope this helps get the word out about this company,” Newton said.
Newton is still unable to return to his home. The North Carolina Baptist Men Disaster Relief has now stepped in and volunteers are working to help get him back into his home.
“They have been a blessing. We are grateful for all who have helped in this time of need," said Newton.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.