Blockade Runner Beach Resort to partially reopen in February

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - The Blockade Runner Beach Resort, a Wrightsville Beach establishment for 55 years, will reopen next month after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Florence last year.
The oceanfront resort was closed for renovations on Oct. 10, 2018, nearly a month after Florence slammed into Wrightsville Beach with heavy rains and winds up to 100 miles per hour. The Blockade Runner suffered nearly $10 million in damages during the storm.
“The hurricane losses at Blockade Runner are in three categories: the damage to our buildings and property, estimated to be $5 million; content loss, approximately $2 million; and loss of business during repairs, approximately $2 million. The total loss will be close to $10 million. As you would expect, Blockade Runner was insured,” said Bill Baggett of the Baggett family, owners of the resort.
The tower portion of the building, which houses the largest block of rooms, will reopen on Feb. 15 and the balcony building will open sometime in March or April.
The resort suffered the most damage to its roofing, interior walls, utilities inside the walls, and insulation. Elevators will be the last items to be refurbished.
The Blockade Runner was designated a historic landmark by the Historic Wilmington Foundation and has 120 waterfront rooms in the tower building and 30 oceanfront rooms in the balcony building.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.