Woman sexually assaulted while livestreaming birthday at Atlanta nightclub

(Gray News) – Police in Atlanta are investigating an alleged sexual assault that was recorded by a woman who was livestreaming her birthday at a popular club in the city.
An officer in the Atlanta Police Department, Jarius Daughtery, confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the video, which was taken off Facebook, “appears to show a woman being sexually assaulted in a local nightclub.”
Versions of the video still circulating on social media show a woman at Opera Nightclub with a man, and then soon after appearing to wobble and go in and out of consciousness. She appears to fall to the floor and is heard screaming and pleading for help as the assault occurs.
According to the AJC, the woman told police she was drugged by the man.
Opera also confirmed on its social media channels that it was contacted by police as part of an investigation.
“At this time we have met with the Atlanta Police Department and have provided them everything they have requested. We will continue to aid and support their investigation in any way we can,” the club said.
The assault has already led to at least one artist, Zedd, canceling a performance at Opera.
