Missing Kentucky child found safe in Hopkins Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say Isaiah Boren has been found safe.
An amber alert was issued overnight for the 10-year-old after he went missing from Cadiz, KY.
Troopers say Boren had permission to be with Issac Ray Chamberlain, but wasn’t returned home. Information from the Amber Alert said Boren has autism and needed medication that he didn’t have with him.
Chamberlain was reported driving a blue 2004 Chevy Venture, and, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, they found that vehicle Tuesday morning in a rural area of the county, near Dawson Springs. The sheriff’s office says they believe the pair switched vehicles at that time.
Later, around 11:40 Tuesday morning, KSP tweeted that Boren had been found and was being reunited with his family.
According to the Cadiz Police Department, Boren was found in Hopkins County and Chamberlain has been arrested on a warrant.
Evan Gorman will have more on this story later today on 14 News.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.