UNCW opens food pantry to combat student hunger

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - With snack shops, dining halls and fast food options on UNCW’s sprawling campus, it’s hard to imagine that many students are going hungry.
“It’s actually a nationwide trend across the country and in North Carolina that colleges and universities are having to add food pantries to deal with food insecurities of their students,” said Jaime Russell, UNCW’s director of the Office of Leadership and Engagement.
Upon hearing that trend about two years ago, Russell and other colleagues at the university started to do some research and sent out a survey to see if students at UNCW were experiencing hunger.
“What we found after a survey is a need right here in our own backyard,” said Russell.
A survey found that 14 percent of UNCW students would benefit from a food pantry near campus and 5 percent were already using a food pantry service.
“They still need nourishment and basic needs met while they are attending class and studying,” said Russell. “We found students are skipping meals or may not eat for an entire day to make their dollars stretch and that concerned us. Some say they are struggling to pay the rent, let alone thinking of buying groceries.”
The new food pantry that opened last week is located at the Newman Catholic Center at 4802 College Acres Drive. UNCW has partnered with the local food bank.
Drop-in hours are every Thursday from 3-5 p.m. Items students can find there include canned soups, stews, pasta sauces, granola bars, cereal, pasta, and other goods.
