Ticket prices slump for Patriots-Rams Super Bowl game

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Ticket prices for this year’s Super Bowl are shaping up to be a pretty good deal. At least in the world of pricey championship games.
On Vivid Seats, an online ticketing marketplace, the price of admission to the Feb. 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was averaging $4,863 a seat.
At this point last year, tickets for the matchup between New England and the Philadelphia Eagles were going for an average of $5,859.
For this year’s contest, there are plenty of “cheap seats” to be had. A quick look at Ticketmaster shows resale tickets going for as little as $3,495, plus fees.
But, if nosebleed seats aren’t your thing and you have a big group to entertain, you might want to pick up a skybox.
The asking price on Vivid Seats for an 18-person full suite was going for $374,589 the morning after Championship Sunday.
You can buy a lot of beer and chips with that kind of money or even a nice house.
Enthusiasm for the game seems to be evenly split between the two fan bases.
The folks at Vivid Seats are tracking who’s buying the tickets for the Super Bowl and the secondary-market seller projects the crowd will be 50/50 Pats and Rams fans.
