‘Project Pavement’ could bring nearly 240 jobs to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A New Jersey-based company is interested in relocating its manufacturing business to Brunswick County, a move that would create at least 238 jobs, according to a resolution expected to be considered at Tuesday night’s board of commissioners meeting.
The unnamed company has set its eyes on the former U.S. Marine Building, located at 100 Quality Drive in Navassa, as a possible spot for its project, dubbed “Project Pavement.” The agenda item states the building is suitable for the company’s manufacturing and warehousing needs for “anticipated growth” within the company.
The resolution on Tuesday’s agenda seeks the board’s support in submitting an application to the N.C. Department of Commerce for a $700,000 Rural Development Building Reuse Grant to help renovate the existing 336,435-square-foot building.
Proposed changes include adding dock level doors, constructing manufacturing and compound rooms, and sitework and parking improvements.
The grant requires a minimum of 5 percent – or $35,000 – local match from the county.
The facility, located on 60 acres of land near the Cape Fear River, is listed at $8.5 million, and has access to CSX rail service.
The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting begins at 6 p.m.
