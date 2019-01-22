Perk up with weekend coffee crawl

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Coffee Crawl will give you something to be perky about this weekend.
The event is Saturday, Jan. 26 and gives the community the chance to check out Wilmington’s coffee scene.
Krysta Kearney and Will Chacon teamed up to jump start the event. Kearney manages 24 South Coffee House, located along South Front St. Chacon and his wife, Nina Chacon, own Luna Caffe on Castle St. Both shops participate in the crawl.
The two launched the event last year to showcase the unique coffeehouses around town and community activities. This year’s event includes more vendors and demonstrations. Every crawler goes home with a goodie bag.
Organizers sold 1,100 tickets and the event is sold out. The proceeds going to four charities: Coffee Trust, Cape Fear Enrichment Program, the Carousel Center and the Full Belly Project.
