Parents upset over teacher’s gift-giving mistake

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Upset and hurt is how the parents of a first-grader said they felt after their daughter, the lone African-American student in the class, was also the only one not given a Christmas present by the teacher.
It happened at Holly Tree Elementary. Tori and Reesheim Bronner, the parents, said the teacher could’ve made an honest mistake, but they want a face-to-face apology from her. They said the teacher did write them a letter apologizing, saying it was an accident.
They acknowledged the letter, but want teachers to be more aware of all of their students.
Tori said it happened at a class Christmas party she was at with her daughter. She said the teacher handed out presents to all of the kids, but her daughter's name never got called.
“She was like, ‘I didn’t get one. Why didn’t I get one?' and I said, ‘I don’t know, but it’s all right,’” Tori said. “She got up and walked over to the teacher and she was like, ‘I didn’t get a gift.’ And the teacher, she seemed shocked and was like, ‘Oh no,’ and started looking around the class like maybe she put it down, but it wasn’t there.”
The teacher brought the student a present the next day.
The public information officer for New Hanover County Schools, Valita Quattlebaum, said the school system already had plans for administrators to go through implicit bias training in June. The equity committee, formed in March 2017 and made up of teachers and administrators, suggested the training.
According to Quattlebuam, they want all students to be able to prosper and they hope teachers will go through the training.
Quattlebaum said the superintendent, school board chair and Holly Tree’s principal have talked to the family about the incident. She said they’ll continue to talk with them for as long as the family would like.
“We acknowledge it’s an unfortunate situation and the district has made every effort to reach out to the family,” Quattlebaum said.
The Bronners said they appreciate the school system’s efforts, but asked that their daughter be moved to another class. She was.
“I felt like if she left her out of something like that, what else is she forgetting while she is in class?" Tori said. "Is she leaving her out of other activities in the class when there’s no parental involvement? I didn’t feel safe with her going to the class anymore.”
There is a silver lining in this story though.
Tori shared the story on Facebook, and the community responded, bringing in presents for her daughter the next day.
“It made me feel like the community really comes together to care for our kids like that,” Tori said.
Implicit bias training will be a four-hour block of instruction for two days. Goals in the proposal include, “identify and differentiate the meaning of value and virtue as it pertains to the classroom, teacher and community,” and “examine six types of identity traps and verbally describe how these traps can impact the classroom, teacher and community.”
Quattlebaum acknowledged “clearly we need to improve in this area in the district overall.”
School board member Judy Justice seconded that.
“Teachers, they need to be made more aware of the kinds of powers that they have when they’re communicating with the kids in so many different ways and this was a really important experience for this little girl," Justice said. "It was Christmas and it was a personalized event.
“To me, it’s not even a matter that she was of a different race than the rest of her class as much as just showing in the long run the kind of sensitivity you should be showing the student when something like that happens.”
The Bronners said they are organizing a community forum where others can share similar stories so they can work toward preventing these types of incidents in the future. They said they don’t want anyone else to experience the hurt they feel for their daughter.
“When it actually hits home, there’s a difference. You really feel it and it hurt," Reesheim Bronner said. "It hurt because you feel sorry for her because she’s only a kid. She doesn’t really know what’s going on right now. She doesn’t know why it happened.”
They plan on inviting school system administrators and teachers.
“Moving forward, I ask that they make sure this doesn’t happen to another kid, whether it’s whatever race they are," Tori said. "It doesn’t matter what race they are, but just because of how it happened, she was the only black kid, but to make sure it doesn’t happen to any kid.”
The forum, called Restorative Justice Conversion, is planned for Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at a location to be determined.
According to Quattlebaum, “the administration at the school has dealt with the incident with the teacher.” She did not elaborate any further.
