One seriously injured in two-vehicle vehicle accident

The driver of this pickup truck had to be extricated from the vehicle and transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. (Source: Coastline Rescue)
January 21, 2019 at 9:11 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 9:11 PM

SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) - One person was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries after a two-vehicle wreck on Monday.

One lane of US 17 North and South was blocked at Red Bug Road and Ocean Highway in Shallotte, according to Chief David Robinson with Coastline Rescue. A person involved in the crash had to be extricated from a vehicle before being taken to NHRMC. Six other people declined to be transported for medical care.

A Jeep was one of the vehicles involved in a wreck in Shallotte on Monday evening. (Source: Coastline Rescue)
Shortly before 9 p.m., Trooper King with the state Highway Patrol said the road was reopened. King said the driver of the pickup truck involved in the wreck is charged for running a stop sign. The pickup truck driver is also the person who was transported to NHRMC.

