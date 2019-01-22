Officials: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following incident at Raleigh construction site

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after they were buried alive at a construction site Tuesday morning near Triangle Town Center, according to North Carolina Department of Labor officials.
The incident was reported at an apartment construction site just after 11 a.m. at Old Wake Forest Road at Triangle Town Boulevard.
An image from the scene showed a construction area and a large ditch with crews inside near the bottom of the trench.
Labor officials said they have a crew on the way to the site, but have no further details other than the fact that one person was killed and two are currently being treated in the hospital for injuries.
Emergency crews on scene said that while the information is preliminary, it appears that the workers were digging when soft dirt caved in on them.
Tuesday afternoon, workers were at the scene trying to recover the body.
The site is a 382-unit apartment complex being built by Harold K. Jordan & Company (HJK), a general contractor based in Apex, the company said in a news release.
The person who died was working for Vertical Walls, a third-party contractor hired by Honeycutt Construction Services, Inc., the Harold K. Jordan & Company news release said.
“Vertical Walls Inc. was preparing an area where a retaining wall was being built for a stormwater retention pond and excavating for wall construction,” the news release said.
