New Hanover High School students raise money for center helping with hurricane relief

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Some New Hanover High School students are giving back to their community and helping those recovering from the effects of Hurricane Florence.
New Hanover’s Honors Service Learning students raised money by hosting a basketball tournament, and on Tuesday they presented a check for $1,500 to the Harrelson Center, which helps with hurricane relief.
"I knew we had to do something, something with the hurricane because I know that took a big hit on our community," student Sarah Tetterton said. "I know we're a very competitive school with sports. We have a bunch of awesome athletes that go here so I thought that would be a great way to give back and just let everyone have fun too."
On Wednesday, the students plan to present a check for $1,000 to Paws Place Dog Rescue. That money was raised through a silent auction, pie the teacher contest and fundraiser with Islands.
