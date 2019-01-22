New Hanover adds 10-acre expansion to county landfill

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County officials on Tuesday announced the largest ever expansion to the county landfill.
The 10-acre cell expansion, which was approved by the Board of Commissioners in January 2018, incorporates a liner-system design that exceeds federal and state requirements, county officials said.
It is the first disposal cell built as part of the landfill’s southern property expansion, which is designed for a total of nine 10-acre cells that will extend the life of the landfill.
“The Environmental Management Department operates the landfill, and has done a remarkable job of developing an innovative and integrated solid waste disposal system that helps to divert waste from the landfill,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “Even with those strategic efforts, the capacity of our landfill must increase. So this southern track expansion is a major accomplishment, because it will increase the life of our landfill by 65 years.”
The new cell took 10 months to construct at a cost of $3.69 million, which was funded from the Environmental Management Department’s Enterprise Fund.
