MLK Jr. Day Parade held despite frigid temperatures

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Fewer people than usual showed up for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in downtown Wilmington, likely due to temperatures hovering around freezing, and the wind chill dropping the mercury even lower.
However, many were undeterred and lined 3rd and 4th streets to celebrate the civil rights leader, and organizer Hollis Briggs Jr. said the parade and all of the MLK Jr. Day events were a success.
“All those things were very successful so I think we’re on the right track, and we’re just going to keep on celebrating,” he said.
In times of increasing tension across the nation, Briggs said he thinks remembering King’s legacy is important now more than ever.
“Dr. King, his dream, eliminates animosity," he said, "and there’s no room for that in America today. We aren’t going to be successful with that so we need to show more love and compassion to others.”
Mother of four Tomashia Robinson said she brought her family out into the cold to honor the work King did, and the ways his wisdom can be used by the next generation.
“We wanted to support the community and just come out and stand for what Dr. Martin Luther King represented," Robinson said. "I think it’s important because of his dreams. I want to instill that in my kids, to let them know as little black boys and girls, they can be anything they want to be, and we need to stand united as a community.”
