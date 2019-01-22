Luck today will pay off tomorrow: Lottery winner puts prize money toward retirement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A lottery winner from New Hanover County plans to put his winnings toward his retirement funds.
Josh Myers says his good luck today will pay off tomorrow. He was just looking for a $5 ticket when he bought a $200,000 winning Back Scratch ticket at the Scotchman on N. 23rd Street in Wilmington.
“It’s going to be keep on going with the regular routine,” Myers said as he collected his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “It’s not enough to retire on, but it’s enough to have for retirement.”
In all, Myers took home $141,501 after required state and federal tax withholdings.
