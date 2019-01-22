Johnsonville recalls frozen pork patties that may contain rubber

(Gray News) – Johnsonville is recalling more than 48,000 pounds of raw ground pork patty products that may be contaminated with black rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
“We are working with our retail partners to remove the affected product from stores immediately,” Johnsonville said. “Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume them.”
The recall is limited to 24 oz. boxed packages of Johnsonville Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Grillers with the UPC number 0 77782 00088 7 and the EST number 34225. The recalled patties have one of three “Best Flavor By” dates:
07/24/2019
08/13/2019
08/14/2019
The patties were shipped to stores in at least 31 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Johnsonville says the grillers can be returned to the retailer where they were purchased for a full refund.
“While there have been only three incidents reported, we are committed to taking the safety and integrity of our products very seriously,” Johnsonville said. “There have been no reported cases of illness or injury from eating the recalled product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”
Johnsonville can be reached by calling or texting 1-888-556-2728.
