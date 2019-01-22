Inmate dies after suicide attempt in Brunswick Co. Detention Facility

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - An inmate at the Brunswick County Detention Facility died at the hospital two days after he was found unresponsive in his cell after what officials said was a suicide attempt.
According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Dustin Kinlaw was found unresponsive at the detention center at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he passed away Tuesday morning.
Sheriff’s office officials say that Kinlaw was not under suicide watch and was being held on multiple drug-related charged.
An internal investigation is being conducted along with an investigation by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations.
