Florida man wanted to prove independence to mom so he tried to rob gas station, police say

(Gray News) - A Florida man wanted to prove to his mother that he could be independent.
If she wants to see him now, she’ll have to visit him in the Sumter County Jail.
Twenty-three-year-old Hasan Alexander Campbell is charged with attempted robbery, battery, fleeing and eluding after trying to hold up a Circle K gas station on Jan. 17.
The store clerk refused to hand over any cash. Another customer fought with him for a while before he ran away.
Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office found him headed south on Interstate 75. They chased him into Sumter County where deputies there disabled his vehicle.
After they took him into custody, deputies said Campbell asked for an attorney.
“He then stated that he was just trying to figure himself out and that his motive was to try to prove to his mother that he was ‘independent’ and could take care of himself,” deputies said in a post on the Marion County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page.
Deputies said Campbell revealed he was trying to meet up with a relative and head to a strip club.
