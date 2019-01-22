CSX closes several railroad crossings in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Expect road closures at railroad crossings in multiple locations throughout Wilmington the next couple of days.
CSX said the following crossings will be repaired, which will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes.
Jan. 22
- Princess Place Dr. (near Evans St.) - CLOSED
- Clay St. (near Princess Place Dr.) - CLOSED
- Henry St. (near Princess Place Dr.) - CLOSED
- Westig Rd. (near Market St.) - CLOSED
- Covil Ave. (near Randall Pkwy.) - CLOSED
- Mercer Ave. (near Randall Pkwy.) - CLOSED
- Forest Hills Dr. (near Colonial Dr.) - CLOSED
- Colonial Dr. - CLOSED
- Wrightsville Ave. (near Dawson St.) - CLOSED
- 17th St. (near Marsteller St.) - CLOSED
- Marsteller St. (S. 13th St.) - CLOSED
- 13th St. (near Marsteller St.) - CLOSED
- 12th St. (between Marsteller St. & Kidder St.) - CLOSED
Jan. 23
- River to Sea Bikeway (near Dawson St.) closing on/around Jan. 23
Jan. 24
- 16th St. (near Marsteller St.) closing on/around Jan. 24
- Tenth St. (near Kidder St.) closing on/around Jan. 24
- Ninth St. (between Marsteller St. & Martin St.) closing on/around Jan. 24
- Eighth St. (between Martin St. & Kidder St.) closing on/around Jan. 24
- Seventh St. (between Martin St. & Kidder St.) closing on/around Jan. 24
- Sixth St./Martin St. (near Stroud Alley) closing on/around Jan. 24
- Fifth St. (near Martin St.) closing on/around Jan. 24
- Martin St. (between S. 5th St. & Hooper St.) closing on/around Jan. 24
- Fourth St. (between Martin St. & Kidder St.) closing on/around Jan. 24
