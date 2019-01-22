County leaders hope to give new, small businesses boost

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Columbus County leaders want to hear the public’s opinions about a project aimed at helping new small businesses get their feet off the ground.
Economic Development Director Gary Lanier will ask the board of commissioners at their meeting Tuesday night to approve a $60,000 economic development grant. The money would be used to build an entrepreneurial center for new business owners. It would also be used to expand affordable housing in the eastern and southern ends of the county.
Lanier will ask the board after a public hearing on the topic.
County leaders said the project will grow the economy in the area by growing start-up businesses.
