Country music singer Tyler Farr to perform at the Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Country music singer Tyler Farr has been named the second Main Stage act for the upcoming North Carolina Azalea Festival.
Farr, a Missouri native, is the only solo male country artist in the last ten years to have his first two studio albums — Redneck Crazy in 2013 and Suffer in Peace in 2015 — debut in the top 5 of the Billboard Top 200 Chart.
A Guy Walks into a Bar off Farr’s album Suffer in Peace became his first #1 single, and is currently certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Farr will perform at the Azalea Festival on Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for Farr’s show will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at an early bird rate of $30. Starting Feb. 1, tickets will be $40 with day-of tickets increasing to $50.
New for 2019, Azalea Festival officials are offering a Main Stage Flower Pack which bundles all three musical headliners. The pack includes one ticket for each Main Stage concert (Tyler Farr, Hank Williams Jr., and an unannounced third act) for a discounted price of $100 through January. The pack will increase to $120 on Feb. 1. A limited number of combo tickets are available.
Last week, Hank Williams Jr. was announced as one of the musical headliners for the Azalea Festival.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.