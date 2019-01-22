COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Elizabethtown teacher plans to expand students' horizons with 3D printers

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - Jeffrey Rudnik teaches visual arts at Emereau Bladen Charter School, and says his students inspire him to reach for the stars.
In return, Rudnik is hoping the addition of computers and 3D printers will help students expand their horizons as well.
Rudnik is the subject of this week’s Community Classroom and his project is featured on Donors Choose, a website dedicated to helping teachers fund classroom and student improvement. Learn more about Rudnik’s project by clicking here.
“I use 3D printing to enhance my students' artwork,” Rudnik said. "They use it to make tools. They use it to make sculptures of their own and they use it to explore technology as it relates to art.
"By adding two more printers, we could simultaneously print for more students at once, and using laser cutting and engraving, we can bring their artwork to new materials and cut precision pieces for their designs."
Once Rudnik's project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.
This week’s Community Classroom is sponsored by Dr. Jillian Barras with Port City Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, which donated $100 to this classroom to help Rudnik meet his goal.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.