CNN commentator previews UNCW speech, responds to criticism over social media post

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Former South Carolina State Representative Bakari Sellers plans to discuss progress in race relations as the keynote speaker at an event honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tuesday night at UNC Wilmington.
“Do an analysis of how far we’ve come in this country and where we go from here,“ Sellers said via phone from South Carolina Tuesday.
Sellers appearance comes on the heels of an incident in Washington D.C. over the weekend involving students from a high school in Kentucky and a Native American group. Sellers, who is a commentator for CNN, was among those who weighed in on the controversy and has since attracted scrutiny as new video has shown a fuller picture of what transpired that day.
Sellers has since deleted his tweet, where he characterized the student at the center of the video as deplorable.
The tweet read: “He is a deplorable. Some ppl can also be punched in the face.”
The comment drew sharp criticism from supporters of the students on social media, with some turning their attention to Sellers’ next appearance, which happened to fall at UNC Wilmington this evening.
Sellers explained his decision Tuesday to delete the message from his social media account.
“Social media is both a gift and a curse,” Sellers said. “For me, I know better and understand you have to be very cautious in your words, especially with my platform. But I was attempting to be metaphoric in responding to those students.
“I would have been better served if I said those kids were deplorable and gave the traditional South Carolina ‘Bless your Heart.’”
The university released the following statement in response to those critical of Sellers’ appearance on campus this evening:
“While we do not believe the use of inflammatory language, however casually used, is productive, we are committed to protecting Freedom of Expression among our students, employees and guests, as well as a culture of dignity and respect. We recognize Mr. Sellers’ right to express his opinion, even if it is not one shared by the university.”
Sellers may have walked back the style of criticism, but he remained insistent in his view that he believes the students displayed bigotry in their actions.
“I’m never going to be quiet when it comes to speaking out against racism, bigotry and xenophobia,” Sellers said.
Sellers will share his message at the King celebration, When Tomorrow is Today: The Fierce Urgency of Now!, on campus beginning at 7 p.m. in Kenan Auditorium. The observance is free, but tickets are required. They can be picked up at the Kenan box office until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
